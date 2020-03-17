PNCA cancels all events

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has canceled all the forthcoming cultural events as preventive measure needed in the wake of Corona virus related infectious illness, which has gripped the globe.

PNCA Monday announced Monday that in view of the Health Alert and the government’s decision to ban public gatherings the PNCA had already canceled festivals and children programs last week. The administration has informed that events stand canceled till further instructions.