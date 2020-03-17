close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
March 17, 2020

French judges order charges against 20 in 2015 Paris attacks

World

N
Newsdesk
March 17, 2020

PARIS: Three of the group, including the alleged mastermind, Oussama Atar, are believed to have died in the group’s final months of fighting in Iraq and Syria.

Also accused is the only survivor of the Paris cell, Salah Abdeslam, who was arrested near his home in Brussels after months on the run. Abdeslam’s brother, Brahim, blew himself up in Paris.

Of the 20, 11 are jailed, three are under house arrest and six face international arrest warrants.All are charged with terrorism offenses. Atar is charged as the leader. The Nov. 13, 2015, attacks were linked to March 2016 bombings in Brussels.

Latest News

More From World