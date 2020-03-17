Turkey suspends mass prayers in mosques over coronavirus fears

ISTANBUL: Turkey suspended mass prayers in mosques until the risk of coronavirus outbreak passes, the head of Turkey’s religious directorate, Ali Erbas said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Erbas said the mosques will be kept open for individual prayers. Turkey identified a total to 18 coronavirus cases, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday. The government has ramped up measures to halt the spread of the virus, closing schools and universities, holding sports events without spectators.

Jewish worshippers urged not to kiss Western Wall due to coronavirus fears: The Jewish faithful should refrain from kissing the stones of the Western Wall, the chief rabbi of the Jerusalem site said on Monday, adding to measures that religious authorities have taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Jews pray en masse at the Western Wall and often stuff written prayers into the cracks between its stones. Kissing the wall is not a ritual requirement, but some devout Jews do so, believing it shows reverence to God.

The Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews are allowed to pray in Jerusalem, is revered as a remnant of the compound of the Second Temple, built by Herod the Great more than 2,000 years ago and destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD. Last week, Israel’s Chief Rabbinate urged Jewish worshippers to stay away from the Western Wall due to coronavirus fears, but some Jews have continued to visit the site to pray.

“Do not kiss the Western Wall stones,” the site’s rabbi, Shmuel Rabinowitz, instructed Jews in a statement on Monday. Worshippers should maintain “proper distance” between one another and “abide by required hygiene practices,” he said.

The Western Wall abuts the sacred compound known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit, or Temple Mount, and to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary. Muslim authorities on Sunday ordered the compound’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock shut until further notice and asked worshippers to pray instead in its outdoor spaces.

Israel has reported 255 confirmed cases of coronavirus to date, and there have been 39 cases in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. There have been no reported cases in the Gaza Strip.

Eurogroup chief says EU living ‘war-like’ conditions: Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno warned on Monday that under the coronavirus outbreak the European economy is experiencing the equivalent of a war, and that a long struggle lies ahead. “We know the virus hasn´t reached its peak. We must not kid ourselves,” Mario Centeno said ahead of a eurozone finance ministers video conference.

“These are the first steps in a temporary, but long fight. Forced containment is bringing our economies to war-like times,” said Centeno, who is also Portuguese finance minister.

The ministers — exceptionally joined by colleagues from outside the single-currency euro bloc — are expected to sign off on a raft of proposals by the European Commission, the EU´s executive arm, including waiving rules on public overspending. This will be especially important for heavily indebted Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will make sure that EU fiscal rules or state aid rules will not stand in the way of supporting our economies. Flexibility is there and will be used,” he said. Measures could also include some emergency cash for small companies, as well as pledges to better coordinate national policies among the member states. However, the ministers are not expected to for now discuss a bailout of the European economy or any other Europe-wide rescue.