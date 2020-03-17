Sweden to send troops to Mali in special forces plan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
STOCKHOLM: The Swedish government plans to send up to 150 soldiers to Mali to support a French military initiative combining special force troops from different countries. “The government has decided to put a bill to parliament... for Swedish participation“ in the joint unit, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The French initiative, named Operation Takuba, aims to get military special forces from several countries accompanying Malian troops into combat. The large, mainly desert West African nation ended a jihadist occupation of key northern towns in 2013 with French help, but the Islamist extremists remain highly active and have moved farther south. “Swedish aid should consist of a helicopter-borne rapid reaction force of a maximum 150 men,” the ministry stated. The Swedish government proposal is expected to win majority approval in parliament. A French anti-insurgency operation in the conflict-wracked Sahel region, Operation Barkhane, is being extended to make way for the European force, Operation Takuba. France has 4,500 soldiers deployed in five Sahel nations. Paris hopes to get a larger number of European countries involved to provide logistical support with helicopters and transport planes as well as ground troops.
STOCKHOLM: The Swedish government plans to send up to 150 soldiers to Mali to support a French military initiative combining special force troops from different countries. “The government has decided to put a bill to parliament... for Swedish participation“ in the joint unit, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The French initiative, named Operation Takuba, aims to get military special forces from several countries accompanying Malian troops into combat. The large, mainly desert West African nation ended a jihadist occupation of key northern towns in 2013 with French help, but the Islamist extremists remain highly active and have moved farther south. “Swedish aid should consist of a helicopter-borne rapid reaction force of a maximum 150 men,” the ministry stated. The Swedish government proposal is expected to win majority approval in parliament. A French anti-insurgency operation in the conflict-wracked Sahel region, Operation Barkhane, is being extended to make way for the European force, Operation Takuba. France has 4,500 soldiers deployed in five Sahel nations. Paris hopes to get a larger number of European countries involved to provide logistical support with helicopters and transport planes as well as ground troops.