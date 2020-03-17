Sweden to send troops to Mali in special forces plan

STOCKHOLM: The Swedish government plans to send up to 150 soldiers to Mali to support a French military initiative combining special force troops from different countries. “The government has decided to put a bill to parliament... for Swedish participation“ in the joint unit, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The French initiative, named Operation Takuba, aims to get military special forces from several countries accompanying Malian troops into combat. The large, mainly desert West African nation ended a jihadist occupation of key northern towns in 2013 with French help, but the Islamist extremists remain highly active and have moved farther south. “Swedish aid should consist of a helicopter-borne rapid reaction force of a maximum 150 men,” the ministry stated. The Swedish government proposal is expected to win majority approval in parliament. A French anti-insurgency operation in the conflict-wracked Sahel region, Operation Barkhane, is being extended to make way for the European force, Operation Takuba. France has 4,500 soldiers deployed in five Sahel nations. Paris hopes to get a larger number of European countries involved to provide logistical support with helicopters and transport planes as well as ground troops.