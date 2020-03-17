PFF’s NC suspends its activities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Following the government’s directions on coronavirus which has been declared as a pandemic, the Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee (NC) in pursuant to the directives of the world football governing bodies have suspended all football related activities with immediate effect. Once the position crystallises, new dates will be advised and the B-League matches results already played will remain unchanged.
