Tue Mar 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

PFF’s NC suspends its activities

LAHORE: Following the government’s directions on coronavirus which has been declared as a pandemic, the Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee (NC) in pursuant to the directives of the world football governing bodies have suspended all football related activities with immediate effect. Once the position crystallises, new dates will be advised and the B-League matches results already played will remain unchanged.

