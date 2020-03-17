World Classic qualifiers postponed due to coronavirus: Pakistan baseball team back from USA

LAHORE: The Pakistan baseball team, which had reached city of Tuscan Arizona USA to compete in the World Baseball Classic Qualifier, had to return to Pakistan after the tournament was postponed.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), who had also accompanied the team to the United States, while talking to the media at Lahore airport on return on Monday, said that national or international sports activities were suspended throughout the United States due to the coronavirus. Pakistan baseball team, which was in the United States to participate in the World Baseball Classic qualifier, also returned to Pakistan after the tournament was postponed.

Teams from France, Germany, Brazil, South Africa and Nicaragua had also reached United States for participating in the event. Fakhr said that Pakistan baseball team had reached Tuscan,Arizona on March 10 to participate in the event. The team also conducted daily training sessions under the supervision of Major League Baseball coaches, including Danny Schaefer. There Pakistan team also met Torey Lovullo, Manager of Arizona's famous baseball club Diamondbacks and famous player Takahshi. Manager Tory praised Pakistan's young players Syed Ali Shah, Syed Muhammad Shah and Wali Muhammad, saying that if these players had the right training, these players could highlight Pakistan's name in baseball worldwide. In addition, players also visited the White Sox Training Centre where they met Adam Engel, the club's leading player.

According to Syed Fakhr Shah, because of all the activities being suspended all over the world due to the coronavirus, the administration of the World Baseball Classic also postponed the tournament. New dates will be announced later. He said he was thankful to Allah that all Pakistan baseball team players have returned home in good condition.

Regardless of the event, it was a successful visit of Pakistan team in which players got useful tips during their meeting with foreign players and coaches. He lauded the Pakistan Government's initiative for protecting from the coronavirus and hoped that government efforts would soon eradicate the virus in the country.