Islamabad United’s performance slammed

ISLAMABAD: By bowing out meekly from the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super a League (PSL), Islamabad United have not only disappointed Po Potohar fans, they also left a big question mark over Misbahul Haq’s abilities to handle a big outfit single-handedly.

All in one Misbah took over the United reigns of coaching and effective team management ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) V edition. His elevation to the top position came following United franchise owners reluctance to make him the playing coach for the fourth edition last year. Misbah was all the more interested to be part of the United campaign for the fourth edition as playing coach, a move that was never welcomed by the United owners. Once Misbah was made all that powerful by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by appointing him as coach and chief selector, his every move started getting acknowledgement from all over with United being the no exception. What was expected from Misbah by United fan never materialized in the fifth edition. United became the first team to go out-the result that was bitterly criticized by Rawalpindi and Islamabad cricket fans.

“Look we are in state of surprise as United fans. We were expecting Islamabad United to put up tough resistance against all teams and ultimately ending up as champions or at least making it to the semis. Contrary to that, United became the first team to go out of the PSL V. I think Misbah is the main culprit behind this poor show,” Tehseen Ali a local cricketer said.

He said the team never looked like a competitive unit.” United were just going through the motions and were never serious to win matches. United bowling gave worst display when it came to restricting teams and ultimately the United ended up finishing last in the fifth edition.”

Abid Ali was also critical of lack of seriousness shown by the team. ”I am surprised to see the team combination and ultimate results. Luke Ronchi and Collin Munro are the best strikers of the ball. United were lucky to have their services. Collin Ingram was there for the support. Yet the team failed to utilize their service for making United as one of the best outfits of the League.” He said that the team had totally disappointed their fans. ”We as a United fans wanted to see them champions once more. Under Misbah however instead of improving their performance, the team was disappointing. Will Misbah stand up and accept the responsibility of this loss.” Ahmad Naeem questioned Misbah’s utility for the national team even. “If he cannot help a champion team to perform even to the level they have been doing in the past, how could we expect him to lift national outfit morale ahead of the tough challenges ahead including the T20 World Cup to be played in October in Australia. I think Misbah should only concentrate on one job instead of acting all in one.”