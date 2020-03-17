Keeping up the bazaar

All weekly bazaars have been closed in Islamabad due to fear of the coronavirus. It has been announced that these bazaars will remain closed for three weeks initially and after this, the situation will be reviewed. During this period, people will be forced to visit the fruit and vegetables market to buy items for daily use. The market will be overflowing with these items and cluttered with customers, thereby defeating the very idea of preventing spread of the virus. At the same time, the city administration will be depriving daily wagers from earning their livelihood and supporting their families in these difficult times when it has become very painful for a single earning member to cater for the family needs due to rampant price hike of commodities.

Instead, the city government should open more such bazaars per week so that there is less congestion in these bazaars and people have a choice to purchase daily items on any day in a week and not compulsorily on Sunday only. These additional bazaars could be on Tuesdays , Fridays and Saturdays as per past traditions and should be located in different sectors of Islamabad. Similarly, it is suggested that provincial governments should plan similar bazaars in other cities as well in order to facilitate people. This will help boost the confidence among people. The Islamabad DC and other higher authorities are therefore requested to kindly reconsider their decision and help daily wagers along with the citizens.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad