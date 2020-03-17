Under-performed economies need steps not excuses

LAHORE: Coronavirus is a threat to global economy, but for some under-performed countries, it will be an excuse for further decline in economic activities. For fair assessment prudent comparison with competing regional economies performance should be undertaken.

Pakistan’s exports jumped 13 percent in February and we were assured that from now on, exports would continue their robust growth, but the players in main exporting sector have cautioned that the exports might dip by a massive 25 percent in March and 50 percent in April, as a result of lower shipments and delay in export proceeds.

This could be true, as the entire world is in turmoil due to the spread of coronavirus. However, we will have to see the export performance of India, Bangladesh and Vietnam in the months of March and April; particularly in textiles to see the general trend in export decline.

If the exports in these countries declined at the same pace as in Pakistan; then we should commend our exporters for at least being at par with the regional economies on the impact of coronavirus. If the dip in our textile exports is higher than the decline in the textile exports of other economies; then one would ascribe the additional decline than the average decline in other economies to our usual lethargic export performance. It will also show that surge in exports in February was a one off event.

Our economy was in vulnerable position even before the occurrence of the coronavirus episode because instead of framing prudent policies we left the economy on auto mode.

Our planners concentrated on useless accountability of businessmen, politicians on past deeds without being able to prove them guilty in the court of law. We have not been able to increase tax revenues in the real sense.

The present government collected much less revenue in 2018/19 than the revenue collected by the previous regime in 2017/18. We were likely to increase the tax revenues from 2017/18 level by around 10 percent by the end of this fiscal year (it will be 16 percent, if we compare it with tax revenues in 2018/19).

The coronavirus impact would be negative on tax collection; so in the next three-and-a-half-month, we might not be able to achieve the truncated revenue target, as well. The government expenditure, in the meantime, would go on rising and we would be constraint to seek more commercial loans and further crowd out private sector credit.

Privatising the public sector companies and assets was the contingency plan prepared by the present regime to make up for the tax revenue shortfall. However, after the virus threat, privatisation of the two RLNG power projects would be an uphill task.

We can forget about foreign investors pitching in with their bids in recent months. The prime minister has assured that privatisation of major public sector entities would be completed by the end of this fiscal year, ie, June. That was a nearly impossible task when the global economy was normal, but now it would be impossible to seal any big privatisation deal in the next 75 days.

The government has got an opportunity from the massive dip in petroleum rates. It can recover some revenue loss to the extent it has the political will of passing on the benefit to the consumers.

However, if the government decided to keep most of the low oil price benefits, then the private sector economy would further suffer, as the costs would be lower in competing economies.

Similarly, the remittances would also suffer. This was the one sphere where the government succeeded in increasing workers’ remittances by over five percent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year. But with most of the Gulf closing down and panic in the United States the growth in remittance would be badly affected.

To sum up the current situation, one can say that the fiscal deficit this year would be higher than last year. The decline in current account deficit would be halted. The hot money would melt away as soon as the interest rates are lowered.

If the interest rates stay put or nominally reduce the chances of even nominal GDP growth would vanish. The foreign exchange reserves would come under pressure, as the projected decline in exports would be higher than the expected foreign exchange benefit likely to accrue from lower crude oil prices.