FDI up 5.2 percent in July-February

KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 5.2 percent to $2.36 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year of 2019/20 as the country kept up inflows in its lucrative telecom sector during the period, the central bank’s data revealed on Monday.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) data showed that the country received $2.24 billion in the corresponding July-February period of the last fiscal year of 2018/19.

China transferred the highest FDI of $779.9 million in the period under review, compared with $870.7 million in the corresponding period a year earlier. Norway followed with inflows of $318 million, Hong Kong ($113 million), UAE ($107 million), and UK ($131 million).

Chinese telecom operators Zong and Norwegian Telenor last year paid around $224.6 million each to get their spectrum licences renewed.

In February, FDI inflows amounted to $332.5 million, compared to $179.1 million in the corresponding month a year earlier.

In July-February, net FDI amounted to $1.85 billion. That was up 75 percent from $1.06 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

FDI outflows, during the eight months period, stood at $507 million. That was down 57.2 percent from $1.18 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

In July-February, an amount of $26.3 million was recorded as outflows from equity market, less than $408 million as portfolio investment outflows recorded in the same period of the last fiscal year, depicting a 93.6 percent downward trend.

The SBP’s data showed that total foreign private investment sharply grew 181 percent to $1.82 billion during the period under review.

That was compared with $650.5 million in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The inflows of hot money into debt securities jacked up the total foreign investment by above five times.

The inflows of investment into debt securities were recorded at $2.16 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, whereas a nominal amount of $0.1 million was invested in domestic treasury bills in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Foreign private investment amounted to $1.25 billion in the last fiscal year of 2018/19. Of which, FDI was recorded at $1.67 billion, while portfolio investment recorded an outflow of $415 million. Meanwhile, foreign investment in debt securities witnessed an outflow of $1 billion during the last fiscal year.