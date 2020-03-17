Ecnec nods 6 projects worth Rs90.6 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved Rs90.6 billion worth of four projects related to water sector and one each pertaining to tax affairs and corridor development.

The decisions were taken during an Ecnec meeting presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh.

The Ecnec approved Rs15.2 billion without foreign exchange component (FEC) for winder dam project in district Lasbela in Balochistan. The provincial government would ensure completion of the project within the approved scope and cost. The project is expected to be completed in four years time. The provincial government would bear any increase in the cost, it was decided.

The committee approved Rs22.921 billion without FEC to get the remaining works of phase-I of Kachhi canal project in Balochistan completed.

The Ecnec decided to include Rs120 million in the cost summary of the project’s phases II and III. The provincial agriculture department was asked to ensure resolution of land settlement issues and development of command area of 102,000 acres by December this year. The project is expected to be completed within three years from the approval’s date.

The meeting approved the revised cost of Rs14.430 billion related to Lahore water and wastewater management project through trench-less technology.

The cost includes Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s loan of $256 million (Rs14.165.06 billion) in addition to already incurred amount of Rs265.446 million.

The Ecnec approved the construction of eastern wastewater treatment plant with 44 million gallons per day capacity – phase-I of Faisalabad city – at the total cost of Rs19.071 billion. The foreign component of the project includes loan and grant from the government of Denmark, amounting to Rs17. 238 billion.

Adviser Shaikh constituted a committee with minister for economic affairs division and deputy chairman Planning Commission to prepare a mechanism for planning disbursement of necessary aid in a fair and transparent manner where all provinces have an equal chance of getting a fair share according to their developmental needs and the priorities of the government.

The meeting further approved a project worth Rs12.480 billion with FEC component of $80 million to eliminate country’s fiscal constraints through ensuring sustainable increase in revenues and reduction in tax expenditure by broadening tax base and modernising Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The proposed project is part of the World Bank’s funded International Development Association soft loan amounting to $400 million. The loan has two components: $320 million for result- based financing and $80 million for its traditional investment project financing.

The finance adviser directed the FBR to give a detailed presentation on the strategy for the utilisation of the funds, especially the result-based financing component and its impact on the human resource building at FBR in the next meeting of Ecnec.

The Ecnec granted ex-post facto approval for the development of phase- I of Kartarpur Sahib corridor on turnkey basis at a modified cost of Rs16.546 billion.