PTDC Motels Booking Service closure creates unrest among staff

ISLAMABAD: A very complicated and unpleasant situation has developed in Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) because of alleged differences between the management and employees following the closure of booking in PTDC Motels besides non-operation of Flashman’s Hotel. The Plan of laying off all the PTDC employees numbering more than 400 staff members is also one of the major reason behind tense like and unrest state in PTDC.

According to employees, headed by Majid Yaqoob Awan, President of the PTDC Employees Union (CBA), the overall working situation for the employees of PTDC is not satisfactory. He alleged that on the direction of Managing Director, Intikhab Alam, booking service in PTDC Motels has been suspended since December 2019, thus creating loss to PTDC as well as employees related with motels.

Majid Yaqoob, along with other union members as well as staff members, including high officials alleged that with the closure of booking service in PTDC Motels, the staff serving over there have not been paid their three month salaries thus causing financial crisis for them. Due to closure of booking service in PTDC Motels a great impact of business loss has erupted in PTDC. The first impact of revenue generating loss is non-payment of three months salaries to motels staff.

The matter doesn’t end here because the operation of Flashman’s Hotel is also closed since July 2019, creating hurdles in generating income, Majid Yaqoob alleged. Because of the non-operation of Flashman’s its staff has not been paid their six months’ salaries. The business of liquor is also remained closed for the last four months in Flashman’s Hotel causing huge loss to income generating.

Due to non-generating income measures, Flashman’s is facing loss of Rs50 million per year. Last but not the least, the proposed plan of government to

sack all 400 plus employees of PTDC is another

major issue which has created great tension and unrest among all staff members, including regular and those working on contract basis, Majid Yaqoob contended.

The union president appealed to President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief justice of Pakistan to take immediate notice of complicated and tense like situation pertaining in PTDC due to proposed plan of sacking 400 plus regular employees of PTDC, non-payment of salaries to PTDC Motels and Flashman’s Hotel.

It is our fervent appeal to the government to come to our rescue and resolve all the issues, he said, adding the union president warned to launch

protest campaign after March 25 if the demands are not met and resolved by this period.

However, Manager, Public and Promotion (P&P), PTDC, Babar Malik did not refute the claims of non-payment of salaries to Flashman’s Hotel and PTDC Motels employees. He, however, disagreed with the allegations of closure of booking service of PTDC Motels and non-operation of Flashman’s Hotel.

While initiating version of the management, Babar Malik said that Tourism is focused area of the present government including its promotion as well as restructuring of PTDC by enforcing its comprehensive reform plan .

He said over the last years , Flashman’s Hotel, PTDC and its Motels are running in losses no profit generating measures were not adopted in the past . The government believes that Tourism can create job opportunities, play role in reduction of poverty and it could become source of economy for country.

Keeping in view this reform plan, the plan of sacking what he said 350 employees would be implemented through handshake scheme. The relieved workers/staff /officials would be paid their dues till the time of last date of their services.

To a question about non payment of provident fund of the remaining service of relieved employees, Babar Malik cleared that PTDC is a corporation not a government department. As such it can relieve staff without giving any compensation or any kind of other relief to its employees at the time of enforcement of golden handshake scheme.

The restructuring of PTDC is component of reform plan of government besides transfer of assets of PTDC to provinces which also include its Motels, Babar Malik cleared.

To a question, P&P Manager said that those employees of PTDC Motels and Flashman Hotel who have not been paid their salaries would receive all their dues at the time of implementation of sacking their services through golden handshake scheme. The laying off plan would be implemented, Babar Malik cleared.

Through restructuring of PTDC, we would appoint over only 50 plus staff members in PTDC compared to the present strength of staff numbering 350 employees. With the appointment of less staff we would be able to save expenditure while enforcing revenue generating and profit gaining measures, he said.