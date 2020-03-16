4 youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district,in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Watrigam area of Islamabad district, this morning, Kashmir Media Service reported. The troops have sealed all the entry points of Watrigam, Achabal and Islamabad, and launched massive door-to-door search operations. One of the martyred youth has been identified as Tariq Ahmed. The operation was going on till last reports came in.