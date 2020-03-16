QWP leader in Swat joins PML-N

MINGORA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial deputy general secretary and former tehsil nazim Fazlur Rahman Nono on Sunday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with his supporters.

He made the announcement at a function held at the Swat Press Club. PML-N provincial head Amir Muqam, party’s district general secretary Syed Habib Ali Shah and former district nazim Mohammad Ali Shah were also present.

Those who joined the PML-N included Fazlur Rahman Nono, Anwar Ali Khan, Barkat Ali Khan, Abdul Wadud Khan, Sher Ali Khan, Mohammad Saleem Khan, Sajjad Khan, Ziaul Haq Tajik and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Muqam said that the PML-N had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing morass.

He said the PML-N leaders were not afraid of fake cases and they cannot be intimidated through victimization.

Amir Muqam also condemned the arrest of Jang/ Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, saying that the selected rulers could not hear the truth. He added that fake cases and victimisation cannot silence the media.