Diplomats gather details about Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief arrest

ISLAMABAD: Ambassadors/high commissioners and diplomats posted in Islamabad are taking keen interest in the developments around the arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, restrictions being imposed on Geo TV and actions against the media freedom by the host government.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News/Jang here on Sunday that foreign missions have gathered details about the arrest of Mir Shakil and relevant laws which have been grossly misused by the authorities concerned for arresting the head of the biggest media house of the country.

The diplomats are of the view that arresting a media boss has no other objective but to suppress voice of media. They have termed the act as malicious and no legal validity. They ridiculed that the authorities have carved out a dispute in a business deal and again it’s not an offence that could warrant of arresting such a dignified person. They have consigned the details to their capitals.

The sources said that the envoys, in their dispatches to their respective capitals have also catered the reaction shown by the people at large, including influential political parties and their leaders and media on the government’s acts against the press freedom. A western diplomat has expressed fear that actions against media and its freedom could have negative impact on Pakistan’s case in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since the press freedom has direct link with the objectives of the task force.

The FATF will discuss next month about Pakistan’s gradation as it is already on the grey list of the FATF. The sources pointed out that attempts to deprive the people of Pakistan right of having free press would also echo in the corridors of the World Body and other international organisations like British Commonwealth and European Union which are flag holders of human liberties and free press.

The diplomats are taking benefit of reports appeared in the media here but also in constant contact with their sources for getting the information about the steps being taken by the government to harass the media.

Incidentally, Pakistan for last more than a year has been viewed in democratic societies among the countries where the government has been strangulating media systematically. It is likely that important capitals will place queries regarding press freedom in Pakistan once they get complete picture of the situation based on report being shared by their diplomatic representatives in Pakistan.

Their concern is about the future of democracy in Pakistan as the media freedom is integral to democratic order, the sources added.