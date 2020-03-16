Nauroz festival to be marked in simple manners

PARACHINAR: The tribal areas on Sunday decided to celebrate the Nauroz festival in simple manners without holding any gatherings in the Kurram district due to the coronavirus threat.

The Kurram tribal district administration stopped the movement along the Pak-Afghan border by March 30. The restrictions will start from today. Under instructions from the KP government, the district administration took steps in the Parachinar town to deal with the coronavirus issue. A Jirga of elders was convened in the Deputy Commissioner Hall to discuss the situation. It was decided that the Nauroz festival would be marked in throughout the district without holding gatherings. A states of emergency was declared in all the major hospitals and leaves of the staff cancelled.