Chlorine mixed water containers placed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has placed 20 chlorine mixed water containers at various City localities for the public to wash their hands.

The decision was taken by Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz who said that the agency would fight coronavirus at every level. He said the place where the chlorine mixed water tankers were placed included Bhatti Gate, Shah Alam Market, Aik Moriya Pull, Shahdara Morr, Jhorry Pull, Noor Chowk, Karim Block Market, Ichhra Market, Baghbanpura, Shadbagh, Liberty Market, Shadman Market, G-1 Market Johar Town, Moon Market Gulshan-e-Ravi, Neela Gumbad, Railway Station, Barkat Market, Model Town Link Road and Township Market.

Meanwhile, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) closed down its one-window cell for general public.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has placed sinks in public parks so that general public can wash their hands repeatedly.