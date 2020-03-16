Gen Bajwa visits family of Wing Commander Noman Akram

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited family of Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed in Lahore on Sunday, says an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

COAS prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha. "We owe improved peace and stability to supreme sacrifices rendered by our martyrs. Their sacrifices won’t go waste", COAS said.