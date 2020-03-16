close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
Agencies
March 16, 2020

Afghan policeman shoots down 4 colleagues

Top Story

KABUL: Four police personnel were killed when their colleague opened fire on them in Kandahar province on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident occurred in Zheray district of the province and the policeman who fired escaped from the area and joined the Taliban. The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

