Difficult to fill Mortaza’s void: Tamim

Bangladesh's new ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has admitted it will be difficult to fill Mashrafe Mortaza's shoes as a leader straight away.

“I am very lucky in the sense I had a very close relationship with him,” Iqbal said on Saturday.

“I have seen many things closely and played together for so many years in many places. So I know at least something that he knows.

“But I will say as much as I can take — it is very difficult to fill his shoes. I hope I will take all the positives, and if I ever need his advice I will definitely take it from him,” he added.

“I am not an experienced captain. I need some time. It will be very hard to go to his (Mortaza’s) level straightaway. I know that well. We have achieved so many things under him. The way we are thinking out on the field, how professional we are — I think my first thing will be to improve in that area. It’s not necessary to get the results immediately. But you will definitely see the changes.”