Illegal arrest

NAB has illegally arrested Jang/Geo editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34 year case. This arrest is an attack on the freedom of expression of journalists and the freedom of the media. Jang/Geo is playing a key role in the awareness and entertainment of people. There are many legal cases and issues in the country, like corruption, storage of goods (wheat, sugar and rice), but NAB doesn’t seem to focus on them.

The current arrest and physical remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a threat to all of the media. The media should unite and fight for its freedom, because the freedom of the media is the freedom of individual expression and their rights. The PTI government should not forget the support and courage of the media when it was in opposition. Governments will change, but the freedom of expression and media must never be suppressed.

Sangat Nazeer Zehri

Kalat