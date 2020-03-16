Martyrs sacrifices won’t go to waste: Bajwa

By News Desk

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Sunday the improved peace and stability in the country was due to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs, which would not go waste.

He made these remarks during his visit to the family of martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram. Gen Bajwa prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. “We owe improved peace and stability to supreme sacrifices rendered by our martyrs. Their sacrifices won’t go waste,” he said.

Wing Commander Noman Akram was martyred after a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft crashed near Shakarparian area of Islamabad on Wednesday while rehearsing for March 23 parade which has been cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak.