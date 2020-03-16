Three arrested over death of 19-year-old in Ashford

LONDON: Three people have been arrested during a police investigation into the death of a teenager in Ashford.

Kent Police launched a murder probe after a 19-year-old man died after being found with injuries. Officers were called to Brookfield Road shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday after a report of an assault. The 19-year-old died at the scene.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 24-year-old man, all from Ashford, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in custody. Police are appealing to anyone in the area around Brookfield Road, near Clockhouse, shortly before or after 12.27pm on Saturday, March 14, to come forward. They also asked for any dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 14-651 or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.