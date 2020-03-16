Corbyn wants increase in sick pay under emergency law

LONDON: Emergency laws to help tackle the spread of coronavirus should dramatically increase sick pay and protections for workers in the gig economy, Jeremy Corbyn said.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the expected publication of the legislation which will be fast tracked through Parliament, the Labour leader also called for measures to allow the deferral of rent and mortgage payments for people who cannot work.

Corbyn also called for Johnson to be more transparent about the “scientific and behavioural evidence and modelling” that was guiding the government’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Calling for a meeting with the Prime Minister, Corbyn said: “This crisis demands political as well as scientific judgments and clearer public communication based on greater transparency of scientific and behavioural evidence and modelling than has been provided to date.

“The public are rightly seeking a much higher level of explanation and transparency as to the course of action being taken, including whether more far-reaching measures, as taken in other comparable states, could be necessary.”

Corbyn called for the legislation to include a financial package to protect and support the most vulnerable and for the Bill to be subject to an equality impact assessment. He called for the £94.25 a week statutory sick pay to be raised in line with the amounts paid in other European countries with similar economies.

Other measures called for by Corbyn include full sick pay and lost earnings protection for all workers, no matter what form of employment they have, during self-isolation or illness.