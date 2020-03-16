Fresh curbs, border closures in bid to slow virus spread

LONDON: A new round of restrictions and border closures was announced in Europe and beyond on Sunday as public life and travel increasingly ground to a halt amid efforts to keep people apart and slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Spain awoke to the first day of a nationwide quarantine, while Austria’s chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, said his government was limiting people’s movement nationwide. This came shortly after the country’s Tyrol province followed Italy and Spain, barring people from leaving their homes except for essential errands and work.

Europe is currently the main front line in the fight against Covid-19. Austria has confirmed 800 infections, with Kurz saying—other than for essential errands—people should go out “only alone or with the people with whom (they) live in their apartment”.

Neighbouring Slovenia said it would shut down all public transport starting on Monday and planned to shut all but food shops and pharmacies. Estonia and Latvia confirmed they would close their borders to foreign nationals, except residents, from Tuesday.

Turkey has put aside quarantine beds for more than 10,000 people returning from pilgrimage to Islam’s holy sites in Saudi Arabia. Italy, the worst-hit European country with more than 21,000 infections and 1,400 deaths, wound its nearly week-old lockdown still tighter.

The transport ministry banned passengers from taking ferries to the island of Sardinia, and also banned overnight train trips — which many in the worst-affected north had been taking to reach homes and families in the south. Spain joined Italy on lockdown after the government declared a two-week state of emergency. In Barcelona, people who ventured out on quiet streets to buy bread at one bakery formed long lines with a metre (about three feet) between each person as recommended by authorities to reduce the risk of contagion.

Police patrolled parks and told people who were not taking their dog on a quick walk to go home. A police patrol car cruised Barcelona’s streets slowly a with loudspeaker blasting a recorded message that people should respect the restrictions on movement.

The state of emergency “is necessary to unify our efforts so we can all go in the same direction”, Barcelona mayor Ada Colau said on Sunday. “If we show solidarity and think about one another, we can get through this,” she said. “Other countries have, and it is in our hands to give our best answer to this huge challenge.”

For now, the number of cases is still rising steeply, with Spain’s health ministry confirming the country had recorded 288 deaths, up from 136 on Saturday. The number of infections had also risen to 7,753 from 5,700.

Spain’s government said on Saturday that prime minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife had tested positive for the coronavirus. There were tough steps being taken in Southeast Asia too, with soldiers and police sealing the densely populated Philippine capital Manila from most domestic travellers, in one of the region’s most drastic containment measures.

In Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, President Joko Widodo asked all people to work, study and worship from home.

Travellers scrambling to return to the US after the Trump administration imposed a wide-ranging ban on people entering from Europe faced waits lasting hours for required medical screenings. Videos and photos posted on social media showed packed, winding lines of returning travellers. On Twitter, airports like Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago O’Hare acknowledged the delays and asked for patience.

In China, where the virus was first detected in December, those arriving on overseas flights were routed to a converted exhibition centre for initial checks before being shuttled off to their homes or other quarantine locations.

But it was clear that the centre of gravity in the crisis has shifted towards Europe and North America. The virus has infected more than 156,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,800. China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Spain are the countries with the most cases.