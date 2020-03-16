Islamabad demands end to Kashmir lockdown at Saarc video moot: Virus cases mount in Pakistan with 20 new patients

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan joined a video conference of the once moribund South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) on Sunday to develop a common strategy against the coronavirus pandemic, as Covid-19 cases surged to 53 with 20 new cases—the largest single-day jump in confirmed infections in the country.

At the Narendra Modi-hosted summit, Pakistan demanded the lifting of the lockdown of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), after coronavirus cases were reported in the disputed territory. “It is a matter of concern that Covid-19 has been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and in view of a health emergency, it is imperative that all lockdown in the territory must be lifted immediately,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza told the eight-nation body.

Modi hosted the video conference of the Saarc member states to discuss the outbreak and also invited Pakistan, which was represented by Dr Mirza. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldives’ President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Bhutan’s premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also participated in the video conference. “Pakistan shares common concern over the potential of Covid-19 affecting South Asia. All our countries have confirmed cases. There is no room for any complacency. While hoping for the best we have to be prepared for the worst,” Dr Mirza said.

He suggested a “calm, calculated, and deliberate response” to fight coronavirus, while strongly advising against panic. Dr Mirza highlighted Pakistan’s approaches and responses to the pandemic. He said Pakistan has been engaged in containment efforts from the outset of the outbreak. “Pakistan’s proactive strategy and containment effort has been recognised and commended by the WHO,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s aide said the diagnosed cases in Pakistan had been isolated and contacts were being traced proactively. Being personally overseen by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s response strategy has four pillars, including governance and financing, prevention, mitigation, and communication, he told the eight-nation body.

Dr Mirza said Pakistan decided to close all educational institutions for three weeks, the entire western border for two weeks, restrict international flights to three airports only and ban all large public gatherings. “Covid-19 has been characterised as a global pandemic, but at the same time it is deemed controllable, provided timely and appropriate public health measures are put in place,” the Prime Minister’s aide added.

He stressed the need to empower and mandate the Saarc Secretariat to act as a platform for regional efforts to combat the pandemic. He reiterated Pakistan’s earlier proposal of hosting the Saarc Health Ministers’ Conference at the earliest opportunity.

According to Radio Pakistan, Modi proposed creating a voluntary Covid-19 emergency fund in which India will contribute $10 million as well as training of a “medical response team” for Saarc countries.

On a point raised by the Afghan president regarding border closures, Mirza said: “Pakistan has done this temporarily to reinforce its points of entry and land crossings in light of WHO guidelines and steps being implemented by regional states to contain spread of the virus.”

He assured Ghani it was a “temporary measure” and “Pakistan remains cognisant of Afghanistan’s needs and requirements and essential supplies, including food and medicines, will be allowed through requisite surveillance and screening mechanisms”.

The video summit took place as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 53 after 20 more cases were reported in the country on Sunday.

Punjab reported its first case, while Sindh reported 18 new cases (13 from Sukkur and five from Karachi). One case was also reported from Islamabad.