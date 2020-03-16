Nauroz festival to be marked in simple manners

PARACHINAR: The tribal areas on Sunday decided to celebrate the Nauroz festival in simple manners without holding any gatherings in the Kurram district due to the coronavirus threat. The Kurram tribal district administration stopped the movement along the Pak-Afghan border by March 30. The restrictions will start from today. Under instructions from the KP government, the district administration took steps in the Parachinar town to deal with the coronavirus issue.