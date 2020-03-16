Coronavirus outbreak: JI, JUI-F postpone gatherings in KP

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have postponed all gatherings and events owing to the fear of coronavirus outbreak in the country. The JI postponed its youth convention in the provincial capital, which was scheduled to be held on March 23. The new date would be announced after April 5. In a statement, JI’s provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that coronavirus had become a pandemic across the globe. The World Health Organisation and the United Nations had also taken notice of the situation and declared it as an epidemic, he added. “The government has announced ban on public gatherings and closure of educational institutions to prevent the spread of the disease,” he said. The JUI-F has already delayed its scheduled public gathering in Bannu on March 16 and Lahore on March 19. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and provincial head Maulana Ataur Rahman took the decision in the wake of situation arising out of coronavirus. “The two leaders have also postponed their visits to different districts of the country for party meetings,” said Abdul Jalil Jan, provincial person for the party.

Meanwhile, the Wafaqul Madaris Pakistan has announced to close all religious institutions across the country till April 5 in accordance with the government decision about educational institutions’ closure. The board of religious institutions also decided to delay the examinations in view of the situation.