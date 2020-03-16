SEZs to boost exports to $1.5b per annum: Fiedmc chief

ISLAMABAD: Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would help the country enhance export by $1 billion to $1.5 billion per annum by ensuring effective and comprehensive planning.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (Fiedmc) chief Mian Kashif said the Fiedmc, a successful entity of combination of public private sectors partnership and first-ever state-of-the-art, will ultimately turn into a economic engine of the country progress through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives.

Appreciating the economic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the PM has directed all the departments concerned to remove hurdles in the way of development of SEZs and establish them as a priority.

Fortunately, he said, almost hundred percent plots in M-3 Industrial Estate have already been sold out while hundreds of units have become operational and were playing their role in providing exportable surplus in addition to accommodating thousands of workers.

Mian Kashif said the industrial city would house more than 400, textile, steel, pharmaceutical, engineering, chemical, food processing, plastic and agriculture appliances units in addition to providing jobs to 250,000 workers.

He claimed that the city was also expected to attract Rs 400 billion local and foreign direct investment which would help Pakistan to stabilise its economy.

He maintained Faisalabad is strategically located in the heart of the country and was touched by two Motorways.

He said the city has a unique privilege to contribute 60 percent towards textile exports and 45 percent total exports of the country.

He said it was not only restricted to textile which was its iconic identification but hundreds of SMEs hailing from chemicals, steel, food processing and others were also playing their role in the overall economy of the country.

The Fiedmc chief said investors from China, Turkey, Korea and Britain have pumped $ 1.10 billion and their confidence in Pakistan has been restored as they are also bringing more investors from their respective countries to invest in SEZs.

He said these investors expressed their eagerness to explore the possibility of investment in diverse sectors of Pakistan especially in ceramics, chemicals, steel, food processing and automobiles.

He said the PM clearly directed them to focus on developing such industry in SEZs which is based on export and import substitution to restrict the import bill.

He said the good thing is that a number of Chinese industries have started pumping investment in SEZs and apparently the reason behind this is that the production cost in China has increased and another factor which is making Pakistan as one of the beneficiaries is the trade war between US and China.

Mian Kashif also emphasized that consistent policies were imperative to attract foreign investment into the country, which could lead the economy towards sustainable growth.

He said industries operating in the Fiedmc will have an immediate access to high-quality infrastructure, uninterrupted power supply, public facilities and support services along with simpler ease of doing business.