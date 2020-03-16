Profiteer sent to jail

MULTAN: Special Price Control Magistrate Malik Nauman Adil raided against profiteers and sent one to jail and imposed fine to another over profiteering.

The crackdown on profiteers was continued under the directions to Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak. The control magistrate raided a naan shop at MDA Chowk owned by M Usman and sent him to jail for overcharging.