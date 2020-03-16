Clean and Green schools drive launched

BAHAWALPUR: Following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and instructions of CM Usman Buzdar, Clean and Green Schools campaign has been launched in the district.

Bahawalpur Development Authority Director General Baqa Muhammad Jam presided over a meeting to review progress of the campaign. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the drive was also underway in other districts of Punjab province. Lecturers were being delivered and pamphlets were being distributed at schools.