5 held for marrying minor girl forcibly

SARGODHA: Police have arrested five accused, including Nikah Khawan, for allegedly forcibly marrying a 13-year-old girl in Urban Area police limits.

According to police spokesman, the Urban Area police received information that a 13-year-old girl, a resident of Mian Hayat Colony, was being married against her will. Police team headed by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf conducted a raid at Hayat Colony and arrested Nikah Khawan Hafiz Zafar Iqbal, groom Muhammad Ishaq, a resident of Sherazi Town, father of bride Arshad Javed and two marriage witnesses Muhammad Shahzad and Abdul Qadir, residents of Chak 15/NB, Bhawal Tehsil. Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

14 held with narcotics: Police have arrested 14 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.Police spokesman said Sunday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused, recovering 3.550kg hashish, nine pistols and two guns from them.The accused were identified as Muhammad Hussain, Ghulam Muhammad, Ghulam Rasool, Farooq, Naveed, Ali Hassan, Zahid Manzoor, Muhammad Qazi, Muhammad Samar, Ashraf, Arif, Babar, Mazhar, Ali Akbar and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Eight POs arrested: Police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders and court absconders and recovered weapons from them. Police spokesman Sunday said on the direction of DPO Ammara Athar, teams of various police stations have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting eight proclaimed offenders, including Samar Imran s/o Wali Muhammad, Meebal Yar s/o Muhammad Yar, Zafar s/o Muhammad Afzal, Nasir Hussain s/o Riaz Hussain, Allah Yar s/o Bashir Ahmed, Tasawar Iqbal s/o Dil Sher, Bilal Hassan s/o Khizar Hayat and Zia s/o Zahoor Ahmed.