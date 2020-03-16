Girl student dies

KABIRWALA: A university girl student died in an accident. Zunaira, 20, the student of GCU Faisalabad, was returning home from the university with her cousin, when a mini truck hit them, leaving her dead on the spot. Her cousin also sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. Her cousin lost the control over motorcycle and fell on road and hit by an approaching mini-truck when some vagabond motorcyclists chased her and tugged her shirt near Pervaizwala.