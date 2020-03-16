close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

Girl student dies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

KABIRWALA: A university girl student died in an accident. Zunaira, 20, the student of GCU Faisalabad, was returning home from the university with her cousin, when a mini truck hit them, leaving her dead on the spot. Her cousin also sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. Her cousin lost the control over motorcycle and fell on road and hit by an approaching mini-truck when some vagabond motorcyclists chased her and tugged her shirt near Pervaizwala.

Latest News

More From Pakistan