Covid-19: LGH on high alert

LAHORE:Keeping in view of the present situation with regard to coronavirus, medical and precautionary activities continued at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) even on Sunday.

Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/LGH Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar and LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin supervised arrangements of cleanliness and spray in different wards while there was high alert in all the departments and doctors and paramedical staff remained on duty as well.

Talking in this regard, the LGH MS said “We all have to make united efforts to meet this challenge.” He said an isolation ward for coronavirus patients had been established LGH in Phase III which was totally separated from other wards and patients. Dr. Mahmood Salah Uddin said suspected patients of coronavirus were being provided with complete help in diagnosis and medical facilities at the hospital.