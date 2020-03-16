Prisoners get60-day remission

LAHORE:The inspector general of prisons, Punjab, announced release of the jail inmates on special remission for 60 days, following the outbreak of coronavirus. Notification in this regard has been issued. The remission of 60 under Rule 2016 of Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, will also help decrease the number of jail inmates, the IG said.

Body found: A 40-year-old man was found dead near Mandi Stop, Multan Chungi, on Sunday. Passersby spotted the body near Mandi Stop at Multan Chungi and informed police. The body was removed to morgue.