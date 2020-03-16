close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
Class 10th practical postponed

Lahore

LAHORE:In the wake of the government’s measures against the spread of coronavirus, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) Lahore has postponed practical portion of the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10th) Annual Examination 2020 that was scheduled to commence from March 30.

In a press release BISE Chairman Prof Riaz Hashmi reiterated that the BISE Lahore has

already cancelled the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (Class 9) Annual Examination 2020 and the candidates would be informed about the new schedule after April 5 accordingly.

