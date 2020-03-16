All preventive steps taken to check Covid-19: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Corona Care Centre at PKLI here on Sunday.

He inspected advance arrangements being made for the treatment of patients at Corona Care Centre and also reviewed availability of beds over there.

Usman Buzdar while talking on this occasion said that the Punjab government has undertaken all necessary measures for the treatment of corona patients and setting up 30-bed Corona Care Centre at PKLI is a major link to the advance arrangements being made for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

He observed best arrangements being made for outdoor and indoor patients at Corona Care Centre while three floors have also been allocated for the possible corona patients at PKLI. The total number of beds at three floors of PKLI is seventy five, he added. He further maintained that in case of any emergency or need there is also scope of five hundred additional beds to be arranged at PKLI. Adopting preventive measures in order to save people from coronavirus is an ample proof of an advance excellent planning being made, he lauded. He stated that the Punjab government is utilising all possible resources for preventing people from the dangers of coronavirus.

We are also undertaking all necessary steps in order to save people of the province from the hazards of coronavirus, he stressed. Strict implementation is being made on the instructions being issued by the Health Advisory for prevention from coronavirus.

The CM was also given a briefing on possible medical facilities to be provided and treatment of coronavirus patients. Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Secretary Information and PKLI senior doctors were also present on this occasion.

pilgrims: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed that pilgrims arriving from other provinces to Punjab be provided with best facilities and properly looked after.

Usman Buzdar directed the provincial and district administration to leave no stone unturned in properly taking care and looking after pilgrims.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally monitor affairs of providing the best facilities to pilgrims as they should not face any trouble or inconvenience.

condolences: Superintendent Abdul Wahab deputed at Public Relations Section of CM office passed away on Sunday. His funeral prayer was offered at Wahdat Colony Park and was attended by officers, government employees of CM office, close relatives and other persons.

He was laid to rest at the Wahdat Colony graveyard. Quran Khawani for Abdul Wahab will be held at his residence 54-H Wahdat Colony today (Monday) at 7:00am and Dua will be offered at 8:00a. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also expressed his deep grief over his sad demise.

Usman Buzdar in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace as well as grant fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.