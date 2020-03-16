Sammy named honorary member of KPC

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi's coach and former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy on Sunday was granted honorary membership of Karachi Press Club.

A brief ceremony was held here at the Moin Khan Academy on Sunday. The KPC president Irfan Faraan and secretary Arman Sabir attended the ceremony. Sammy was handed over membership letter.

Sammy said it was a great honour for him to become honourary member of the KPC. "If I get chance I will visit the club," Sammy said.Sammy till a few days ago was skipper of Zalmi. However he was given new post due to his fitness issues by appointing him as head coach of the franchise which won the PSL 2017 edition.