Premature to talk about alternatives to virus-hit Super Rugby

WELLINGTON: Super Rugby bosses said Sunday it would be “premature” to talk about alternative fixtures after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus, but they had already begun work to find a solution.

“It’s a priority but it would be unrealistic to expect answers to those questions in say 48 hours,” governing body SANZAAR chairman Brent Impey said. The southern hemisphere club championship, which features 15 teams sprawled across five countries and 16 time zones, was halted after this weekend’s round seven when New Zealand imposed travel restrictions from midnight Sunday that demand that all inbound travellers self-isolate for 14 days. Impey told Radio sport it was “far too premature” to talk about other options, but the needs of the teams, sponsors, broadcasters and other associated industries such as caterers, cleaners and security staff all had to be taken into consideration.

“You can go further into people who depend on short-term contracts. It’s their lifeblood. This goes to the heart of everything. Rugby is important, Super Rugby is important, but health and safety is far more important,” Impey said.