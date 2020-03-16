close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

Inam, Awais star in Ikramuddin Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

LAHORE: Dharampura Gymkhana defeated Rising Stars Club by 30 runs in a match of 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament played at the Wahdat Eaglets ground.

An all-round performance by Awais Sarwar (89 and 5/40) and and unbeaten century (110*) by Inamur Rehman were the salient features of the match.Scores: Dharampura Gymkhana 290 (Inam-ur-Rehman 110*, Awais Sarwar 89, Rehman Qadir 47, Waqar 29, M Waqas 4/51, M Farhan 3/39). Rising Stars Club 260 (Umair Daniyal 100, M Faiq 63, Yasir Butt 40, Awais Sarwar 5/40, Inam-ur-Rehman 3/30, M Saad 2/40).

Latest News

More From Sports