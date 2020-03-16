Inam, Awais star in Ikramuddin Cricket

LAHORE: Dharampura Gymkhana defeated Rising Stars Club by 30 runs in a match of 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament played at the Wahdat Eaglets ground.

An all-round performance by Awais Sarwar (89 and 5/40) and and unbeaten century (110*) by Inamur Rehman were the salient features of the match.Scores: Dharampura Gymkhana 290 (Inam-ur-Rehman 110*, Awais Sarwar 89, Rehman Qadir 47, Waqar 29, M Waqas 4/51, M Farhan 3/39). Rising Stars Club 260 (Umair Daniyal 100, M Faiq 63, Yasir Butt 40, Awais Sarwar 5/40, Inam-ur-Rehman 3/30, M Saad 2/40).