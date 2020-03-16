Inam, Awais star in Ikramuddin Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dharampura Gymkhana defeated Rising Stars Club by 30 runs in a match of 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament played at the Wahdat Eaglets ground.
An all-round performance by Awais Sarwar (89 and 5/40) and and unbeaten century (110*) by Inamur Rehman were the salient features of the match.Scores: Dharampura Gymkhana 290 (Inam-ur-Rehman 110*, Awais Sarwar 89, Rehman Qadir 47, Waqar 29, M Waqas 4/51, M Farhan 3/39). Rising Stars Club 260 (Umair Daniyal 100, M Faiq 63, Yasir Butt 40, Awais Sarwar 5/40, Inam-ur-Rehman 3/30, M Saad 2/40).
LAHORE: Dharampura Gymkhana defeated Rising Stars Club by 30 runs in a match of 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament played at the Wahdat Eaglets ground.
An all-round performance by Awais Sarwar (89 and 5/40) and and unbeaten century (110*) by Inamur Rehman were the salient features of the match.Scores: Dharampura Gymkhana 290 (Inam-ur-Rehman 110*, Awais Sarwar 89, Rehman Qadir 47, Waqar 29, M Waqas 4/51, M Farhan 3/39). Rising Stars Club 260 (Umair Daniyal 100, M Faiq 63, Yasir Butt 40, Awais Sarwar 5/40, Inam-ur-Rehman 3/30, M Saad 2/40).