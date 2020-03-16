Brumbies crush Tahs in final game before Super shutdown

CANBERRA: A rampant ACT Brumbies thrashed the NSW Waratahs 47-14 Sunday in the final Super Rugby game for the foreseeable future, with the season now suspended because of the coronavirus.

A decision to halt the southern hemisphere club championship, which features 15 teams from five countries, was made on Saturday after New Zealand said all inbound travellers must self-isolate for 14 days.

Australia introduced similar measures an hour before the Brumbies and Waratahs kicked off in Canberra.The Waratahs had lost four of their previous five matches, including a woeful capitulation against the Waikato Chiefs a week ago when they conceded six second-half tries. They cut down on handling errors and turnovers, but the fragile Waratahs defence was exposed again as the Brumbies scored seven tries to two.

The Waratahs led with a converted try after dependable captain Rob Simmons stretched out an arm to score after Jack Dempsey pounced on a loose ball.But the lead didn’t last with winger Solomone Kata scoring off the back of a powerful Brumbies driving maul to make it 7-7.

Tries in quick succession for the Waratahs’ Mark Nawaqanitawase and a second for Kata kept maintained parity but the Brumbies went to the break 21-14 in front after Cadeyrn Neville drove over. Joe Powell burst through to extend their lead early in the second period after Wallabies back Kurtley Beale pulled a hamstring as he tried to chase him down. The Tahs’ were finally overwhelmed after Dempsey’s sin-bin for dangerous play midway through the second half, with Tom Wright bagging a double and Tom Banks getting the Brumbies’ seventh try after the siren.