Brumbies crush Tahs in final game before Super shutdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CANBERRA: A rampant ACT Brumbies thrashed the NSW Waratahs 47-14 Sunday in the final Super Rugby game for the foreseeable future, with the season now suspended because of the coronavirus.
A decision to halt the southern hemisphere club championship, which features 15 teams from five countries, was made on Saturday after New Zealand said all inbound travellers must self-isolate for 14 days.
Australia introduced similar measures an hour before the Brumbies and Waratahs kicked off in Canberra.The Waratahs had lost four of their previous five matches, including a woeful capitulation against the Waikato Chiefs a week ago when they conceded six second-half tries. They cut down on handling errors and turnovers, but the fragile Waratahs defence was exposed again as the Brumbies scored seven tries to two.
The Waratahs led with a converted try after dependable captain Rob Simmons stretched out an arm to score after Jack Dempsey pounced on a loose ball.But the lead didn’t last with winger Solomone Kata scoring off the back of a powerful Brumbies driving maul to make it 7-7.
Tries in quick succession for the Waratahs’ Mark Nawaqanitawase and a second for Kata kept maintained parity but the Brumbies went to the break 21-14 in front after Cadeyrn Neville drove over. Joe Powell burst through to extend their lead early in the second period after Wallabies back Kurtley Beale pulled a hamstring as he tried to chase him down. The Tahs’ were finally overwhelmed after Dempsey’s sin-bin for dangerous play midway through the second half, with Tom Wright bagging a double and Tom Banks getting the Brumbies’ seventh try after the siren.
CANBERRA: A rampant ACT Brumbies thrashed the NSW Waratahs 47-14 Sunday in the final Super Rugby game for the foreseeable future, with the season now suspended because of the coronavirus.
A decision to halt the southern hemisphere club championship, which features 15 teams from five countries, was made on Saturday after New Zealand said all inbound travellers must self-isolate for 14 days.
Australia introduced similar measures an hour before the Brumbies and Waratahs kicked off in Canberra.The Waratahs had lost four of their previous five matches, including a woeful capitulation against the Waikato Chiefs a week ago when they conceded six second-half tries. They cut down on handling errors and turnovers, but the fragile Waratahs defence was exposed again as the Brumbies scored seven tries to two.
The Waratahs led with a converted try after dependable captain Rob Simmons stretched out an arm to score after Jack Dempsey pounced on a loose ball.But the lead didn’t last with winger Solomone Kata scoring off the back of a powerful Brumbies driving maul to make it 7-7.
Tries in quick succession for the Waratahs’ Mark Nawaqanitawase and a second for Kata kept maintained parity but the Brumbies went to the break 21-14 in front after Cadeyrn Neville drove over. Joe Powell burst through to extend their lead early in the second period after Wallabies back Kurtley Beale pulled a hamstring as he tried to chase him down. The Tahs’ were finally overwhelmed after Dempsey’s sin-bin for dangerous play midway through the second half, with Tom Wright bagging a double and Tom Banks getting the Brumbies’ seventh try after the siren.