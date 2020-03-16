Asad, Omair join Sultans

LAHORE: Pakistan international Asad Shafiq and budding cricketer Omair bin Yousaf joined Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators squads respectively for the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020.

Asad Shafiq and Omair bin Yousaf became part of the HBL PSL V after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offered foreign players the option to leave Pakistan in the wake of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Asad Shafiq was picked by Multan Sultans from the silver category to make up for the outgoing foreign players Rilee Rossouw and James Vince. Similarly, Young cricketer Omair bin Yousaf was included in the Quetta Gladiators squad as an emerging player after their three foreign players Jason Roy, Tymal Mills and Keemo Paul left for their countries.