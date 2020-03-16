Lynn misses the fans at stadium

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ opening batsman Chris Lynn, who scored a century to lead his team to semifinal, said that he missed the fans in the stadium.

COVID-19 forced the organisers to hold the remainder of the PSL matches in closed doors, which irked many. Talking to media after the Qalandars’ win over Multan, Lynn said: “We missed the spectators in today's match.” Lynn said he has become the fan of Pakistan cricket fans and is very happy to get his team a place in the semi-finals. “We are very happy to reach the semi-finals,” he added.

He said it is very pleasing moment to score a century but had it been unfortunate that there were no fans.He further said that they are ready to face Karachi Kings in the semi-finals. “Karachi Kings are a balanced team and they will have good competition,” he believed.