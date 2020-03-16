Shoaib hails Babar’s PSL-5 performance

LAHORE: Pakistan’s veteran fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar has heaped a lot of praise on Pakistan’s young batting sensation, Babar Azam following a remarkable show in the ongoing PSL 2020 season.

Azam has been one of the greatest finds for Pakistan in recent times. He has been doing well in international cricket for a long time now. The stylish right-handed batsman has earned praise from fans and cricket experts all across the globe.Now, the Rawalpindi Express has sung praises for Babar Azam while hailing him as the best batsman of Pakistan in international cricket.