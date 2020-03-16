Ghazanfer lifts National Amateur Golf trophy

ISLAMABAD: Ghazanfer Mehmood stood tall, securing par 72 in the final round to win the 59th National Amateur Championship title following a competitive last day’s play at the Islamabad Club course Sunday.

The leading amateur golfer went into the final round with four under 140 over days and maintained that score following a brief hiccup early Sunday morning and then recovering well to wrest the title. Ghazanfer aggregated four under 212 for three days. The golfer from Rawalpindi had two bogies going into the 12th hole, where he succeeded in carding birdie and on three-stroke hole No 14, he was seen sinking in long range put to gain another stroke to go four under on aggregate. He finished the 3rd round from where he started Sunday. Taimoor Khan had a poor last round where he was seen carding eight over 80 to finish on fourth ultimately. He got an aggregate of nine over 225 for three days. Zubair Hussain (223) carded 73 in final to finish runner up in the gross event with Tariq Mehmood who got an aggregate 224 managed third position.

Tariq however emerged winner in the net category meant for handicap players seven and under getting an aggregate 215 over three days. He was followed by Raja M Israr (218) and Salman Khan (220) for second and third position respectively. Alamgir Shah (143) was the winner in the net category 12 and below senior category that was played over 36 holes. Qaiser Hussain (146) and Javed Ahmad Khan (148) finished second and third respectively.

In the ladies gross competition that was played for the main trophy, Hamna Amjad (227) scooped up the title with Aania Farooq (244) and Suneyah Osama (246) finishing 2nd and third respectively.

Ladies net trophy was won by Shahnaz Saleem (224) with Syeda Iman Ali Shah (228) and Ayesha Moazzam (230) finishing second and third respectively. Federal Golf Association have already won the Inter Association main trophy with KP Association finishing runners-up.

In the seniors team event (55 and above), Punjab got the top position with Federal Golf finishing as runner.Pakistan had already won the international team event and JR Jayewardene Trophy which was played on the opening two days. Pakistan team was consisting of Taimoor Khan and Zohaib Asif.