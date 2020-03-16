Italian taken hostage in Burkina Faso returns to Rome

ROME: An Italian who was taken hostage with a Canadian woman in Burkina Faso in 2018 has returned to Rome, after the pair emerged safe in Mali, the Italian foreign ministry said. A Mali airport source had earlier told AFP that the couple, Italy’s Luca Tacchetto and Canada’s Tedith Blais, had left the capital Bamako on a special flight. A Canadian embassy source in Mali said arrangements had been made for them to return to their respective countries. “Luca Tacchetto landed (Saturday) night at (Rome’s) Ciampino airport,” the Italian foreign ministry said, without saying how the two ended up in Mali.