Mon Mar 16, 2020
By Our Correspondents
March 16, 2020

Three criminals killed in two different incidents

National

SUKKUR: Two notorious criminals were killed in the Katcha area of Ravanti in Ghotki during a clash between two groups. Reports said two notorious criminals identified as Ballo Shar and Sulto Shar, who were nominated in 40 different cases including murders, mugging, street crimes, kidnappings for ransom and other cases were killed during a clash between two groups.

The police had notified them as absconders and put Rs 0.5 million head money on them. Meanwhile, a bullet-riddled body was found in the limits of Seetta in Dadu. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, where it was identified as of a criminal Madad alias Mado Chandio. The police said the criminal was killed in a clash between two groups.

