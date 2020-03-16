PPP's Nafisa Shah defends Sindh govt over COVID-19 prevention: Says arresting editor-in-chief of Jang-Geo group beyond comprehension

SUKKUR: Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party and MNA Nafisa Shah Jillani on Sunday said the Sindh government has taken all possible measures to protect people from the infectious coronavirus and set up isolation units in various cities. While talking to media persons during her visit to the isolation ward for the coronavirus patients set up at the Civil Hospital, Khairpur, Nafisa Shah remarked that the federal government could not fulfill its responsibilities to take any sufficient step to prevent the virus from spreading in the country as the cases are emerging on daily basis. Nafisa Shah suggested to the prime minister and his cabinet to wake up and take the virus seriously and do something to protect the people suffering from the contagious disease. She demanded a probe into the matter of exporting 200 million face masks when the country was at a threat of coronavirus outbreak.

The PPP MNA Nafisa Shah sarcastically said even a terrorist would have suspended his activities for awhile if any untoward situation emerged but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) continued targeting politicians despite an emergency situation in the country after the Coronavirus outbreak. She said arresting the editor-in-chief of Jang/Geo group Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman was beyond her comprehension.