Chlorine mixed water containers placed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has placed 20 chlorine mixed water containers at various City localities for the public to wash their hands. The decision was taken by Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz who said that the agency would fight coronavirus at every level. He said the place where the chlorine mixed water tankers were placed included Bhatti Gate, Shah Alam Market, Aik Moriya Pull, Shahdara Morr, Jhorry Pull, Noor Chowk, Karim Block Market, Ichhra Market and other areas.