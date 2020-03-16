Varsity girl student dies in road accident

KABIRWALA: A university girl student died in a road accident here on Sunday. Zunaira, 20, the student of GC University, Faisalabad, was returning home from the university with her cousin, when a mini truck hit them, leaving her dead on the spot. Her cousin also sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. Reportedly, her cousin lost the control over the motorcycle and fell on the road and hit by an approaching mini-truck when some vagabond motorcyclists chased her and tugged her shirt near Pervaizwala. Her parents were reluctant to register the case.